Michael S. Grafenstine
Michael S. Grafenstine, of Croydon, Pa., passed away on October 6, 2020. He was 51.

He was born in Bristol, Pa. to the late David and Patricia (Mama) Grafenstine.

Michael was known for his kind, heart, generosity, and great sense of humor.

He enjoyed drinking his beer and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Roofing and construction was his trade. Michael is out of pain and at peace now, he will be deeply missed.

Michael is proceeded in death by his father, David Grafenstine, mother, Patricia Grafenstine (Mama), and his sister Lisa Grafenstine Jenner.

He is survived by his siblings, David Grafenstine, Patricia Grafenstine Cracknell (Tom), Beverly Grafenstine Gordon (Rendell), Ronnie Grafenstine, Steven Grafenstine, and Jeffrey Grafenstine; nephews and nieces, Jennifer Ambrose, Stephanie Egan, David Grafenstine, Jr., Samantha Grafenstine, Casey Punjani, Nicholas Jenner, Christina Giuffre, Codey Gordon, Cade Gordon, Tommy Cracknell, and Alex Cracknell' and many loving great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service and will be held privately by Michael's family.

Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
