Michael S. James of Bensalem passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family. He was 55.
Born in Philadelphia, Mike was a lifelong Bensalem resident and a 1982 graduate of Bensalem Township High School. He owned and operated Bensalem Auto Tags in Bensalem. Mike loved cars, traveling, and going to the beach in Sea Isle City and Wildwood, N.J. He was a generous, giving person who was always willing to help someone.
Mike was the beloved son of the late Richard F. James and Cecilia Marie (Goddard) James.
He was the beloved husband for 27 years to Christine (Craig) James; the devoted father of Stephen C. James (Malitta) and Christina N. James; brother of Richard B. James (Jane), the late David A. James and the late Stephen G. James; and the loving grandfather of Malinna and Jeremiah. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and the Craig family.
Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 7, 2019