Michael S. Kalinowski passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Garden Springs Nursing Home. He was 63.
Born in Philadelphia, Michael was a lifelong Oakford resident. He was the son of the late Stanley and Bernadette Anne Kalinowski.
Michel is survived by four sisters, Bernadette Novalski (Kevin), Mary Kalinowski, Elizabeth Hueber (Bob), and Anne Marie Soda (John), three brothers, Stephen (Denise), Stanley and Joseph Kalinowski (Brian Bara), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Michael's name be made to the , woundedwarriorproject.org.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 13, 2019