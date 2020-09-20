1/1
Michael "Paul" Spinelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Paul" Spinelli passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly. He was 73.

Born in Bristol, son of the late Michael and Pauline (Napoli) Spinelli, he was a lifelong Bristol resident.

Paul is survived by his loving sister, Elaine Bohem of Burlington; his nephews, Michael and Matthew Mohollen; his great-niece, Brittany Ambrose; and many cousins, extended family members, and his devoted caregiver, Rebecca "Becky" Dever.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the individuals who helped assist him on his final journey.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved