Michael "Paul" Spinelli passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly. He was 73.Born in Bristol, son of the late Michael and Pauline (Napoli) Spinelli, he was a lifelong Bristol resident.Paul is survived by his loving sister, Elaine Bohem of Burlington; his nephews, Michael and Matthew Mohollen; his great-niece, Brittany Ambrose; and many cousins, extended family members, and his devoted caregiver, Rebecca "Becky" Dever.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the individuals who helped assist him on his final journey.Funeral services and interment will be held privately.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough