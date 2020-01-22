|
Michael Stroukoff Jr. of Langhorne, Pa. died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice Pavilion, Newtown, Pa. He was 87.
He was an U.S. Army veteran and a retired mechanical engineer with 26 years of service in the Artillery Armaments Division at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J.
Michael was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Nov. 2, 1932, the son of Russian immigrants. He graduated in 1950 from George School and from Mississippi State University in 1955.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Johanna Hammell Stroukoff.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Carlson Stroukoff, and his children, Rebecca Iscaro (Rob), Michele Fitzpatrick (Pete), Michael Stroukoff III (Lynne), Cindy Sears, and John T. Sears II (Judy Zhu). He also leaves behind nine cherished grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by his Memorial Service at noon, at Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lutheran Church of God's Love or Cat's Bridge to Rescue, www.catsbridge.org.
