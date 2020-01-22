Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lutheran Church of God's Love
791 Newtown Yardley Rd.
Newtown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Lutheran Church of God's Love
791 Newtown Yardley Rd.
Newtown, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Stroukoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Stroukoff Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Stroukoff Jr. Obituary
Michael Stroukoff Jr. of Langhorne, Pa. died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice Pavilion, Newtown, Pa. He was 87.

He was an U.S. Army veteran and a retired mechanical engineer with 26 years of service in the Artillery Armaments Division at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J.

Michael was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Nov. 2, 1932, the son of Russian immigrants. He graduated in 1950 from George School and from Mississippi State University in 1955.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Johanna Hammell Stroukoff.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Carlson Stroukoff, and his children, Rebecca Iscaro (Rob), Michele Fitzpatrick (Pete), Michael Stroukoff III (Lynne), Cindy Sears, and John T. Sears II (Judy Zhu). He also leaves behind nine cherished grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by his Memorial Service at noon, at Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lutheran Church of God's Love or Cat's Bridge to Rescue, www.catsbridge.org.

To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -