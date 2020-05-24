|
Michael T. Chromiak (Mike, Timmy) of Quakertown passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home/business office in Quakertown, Pa. He was 71.
He was the beloved brother of Irene Black and her husband Bill of Coopersburg, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Chromiak and his daughter Katherine. He is also survived by niece Jessica Kearney, husband Ernest and her daughter Ashlee, his nephew Douglas and his daughter Destiny and Katherine's daughter Allura.
Michael was president of Taurus Financial, Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers for the past 40 years, in Philadelphia, Langhorne and Quakertown. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving primarily in South Korea in the early 70s as a photographer. Mike also was active in the Democratic Party as a committeeman for over 45 years.
His spiritual home was Presentation of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Lansdale not only as a congregant but also as a "pierogie lady".
Michael graduated from Bensalem High School in 1966 and also attended Bucks County Community College completing a degree in Labor Relations. His career found him often in the role of Union Representative for his co-workers in the numerous occupations he filled in his work career.
He lived for professional baseball season and was an avid follower of all Philadelphia professional sports teams. He played many years on softball teams in Bucks County, the pinnacle of which was a couple of seasons in the Penndel Softball League.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers his family would prefer that donations in his name should be made to Presentation of Our Lord Ukranian Catholic Church, 1564 Allentown Road, Lansdale, Pa.
Naugle Funeral &
Cremation Services
Quakertown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020