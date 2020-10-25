Michael T. DiBattista of Warminster died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 69.
He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline A. (Rubel) for 34 blessed years. Born in Philadelphia he is the son of Anna Gardy DiBattista and the late Ercole DiBattista and son-in-law of the late John Rubel.
Mike graduated from Father Judge High School. He was a union bricklayer for 9 years. In 1981 he switched careers and began working for James J. Anderson Construction Company. Mike has worked as a construction supervisor for the past 39 years with the Anderson Construction Company, up until the time of his recent illness. He was responsible for various high level projects for them and displayed a great sense of pride in his work, which was deeply appreciated.
Mike enjoyed many hobbies such as boating, riding horses, hunting, and riding his Harley. He enjoyed many vacations with his family and especially enjoyed cruises. More importantly, his family took precedence in his life.
He was a devoted loving father and a very quiet man. Once his grandson Alex was born Mike enjoyed every minute with him. He enjoyed Building blocks, wrestling with him, and attending all his baseball games. In doing all of this Mike developed a very special bond with his grandson.
In addition to his mother and his wife, Mike is survived by his son, Michael DiBattista and Chastity Stum of Wyoming, Jennifer Pietranik and her husband Peter of New Jersey and His special girl, Carolyn who lives at home, and his dear grandson Alex.
He is also survived by his brother, Ercole DiBattista and his wife Laurie of Colorado, His sisters, Cathy Thompson and her husband Gary of Linfield, and Maria Pettis and her husband Greg of Lancaster. Also survived by his mother-in-law Margaret Rubel Devlin and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mike's family will greet relatives, friends, and co-workers on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., followed by his Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Second Street Pike and Knowles Ave. Southampton. Interment will be private at the request of his family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Special Olympics
, 2900 Southampton Rd. Phila, PA, 19154, as his daughter Carolyn participated in these games for many years.
