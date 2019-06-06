Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Michael W. Harris

Michael W. Harris Obituary
Michael W. Harris passed away suddenly at his home in Langhorne. He was 59.

Born in Bristol, son of the late Gloria A. (Hammond) and John E. Harris, Michael had been a lifetime Lower Bucks County resident.

He was a carpenter by trade and worked in the family business at Main Line Remodeling, Frazier, Pa. He loved music and had an amazing voice that could fill up a room and get everyone dancing.

He was the loving father of Michael W. Harris Jr. (Erin), Nicholas, Tyler, and Careena Harris and stepfather to Michelle Lake (Patrick). He was the dear brother of John Harris (Lisa) and Jeffrey C. Harris (Debbi) and the late Debbie Harris and Steven Harris (Dee). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Michael loved his family dearly and will be missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019
