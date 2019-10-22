|
It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Michael W. Kaiser, devoted father of Erich, Molly, Samuel and Madeline. He was 56. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, Michael was found by his eldest daughter and youngest son on the Appalachian Trail, following an extensive search with the help of many family, friends, and volunteers.
Born March 4, 1963 in Bristol, Pa. to Gale Hewitt and Frederick Kaiser, Michael grew up in Trevose, Pa. and graduated from Pennridge High School in 1981. While in school Michael excelled in mathematics and science, and worked through the ranks of Boy Scouts of America, ultimately achieving Eagle Scout status. After graduating high school and studying engineering at Case Western Reserve University, Michael turned his talent as a carpenter into a successful career, becoming well respected for his craftsmanship and enjoying a close partnership with his brother, David.
Michael's love of the outdoors was evident throughout his entire life. Known for bringing home critters during his childhood, he camped and hiked frequently as an adult, often joined by friends and family. Passionate about music, Michael frequented concerts and was a fixture on the local music scene.
In addition to his four children, Michael is survived by his parents; the mother of his children, Joan; brother, David Kaiser; sister-in-law, Sandi Kaiser; sister, Lyn Kaiser; sister, Barbara Kaiser; and a large extended family of step-parents, step-siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Michael's life from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Jesse Soby Post, American Legion, 115 West Richardson Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.appalachiantrail.org or www.PASERT.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019