Michael W. Klein Jr.
Michael W. Klein Jr., born July 3, 1964 at Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, Pa., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a brave and courageous fight with cancer. He was 56.

Michael is survived by his parents, Michael W. Klein Sr. and Joan Gardner Klein of Lakeland, Fla.; his daughter, Jessica; siblings, Russell Klein and wife, Gina, of Philadelphia, Jennifer Klein and husband, Adam Olsen, of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., Kurt Klein of Phoenixville, Pa., Karl Klein and Renee Closson of Johnson City, Tenn., and Keith Klein and Erin Brooks of Johnson City, Tenn.; his nephew, Nicholas Klein; nieces, Rileigh Klein, Lauren Klein, and Elizabeth Olsen; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Donations can be made to Crestview Center Nursing Home, 262 Tollgate Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
