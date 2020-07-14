Michael W. Klein Jr., born July 3, 1964 at Lower Bucks Hospital, Bristol, Pa., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a brave and courageous fight with cancer. He was 56.



Michael is survived by his parents, Michael W. Klein Sr. and Joan Gardner Klein of Lakeland, Fla.; his daughter, Jessica; siblings, Russell Klein and wife, Gina, of Philadelphia, Jennifer Klein and husband, Adam Olsen, of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., Kurt Klein of Phoenixville, Pa., Karl Klein and Renee Closson of Johnson City, Tenn., and Keith Klein and Erin Brooks of Johnson City, Tenn.; his nephew, Nicholas Klein; nieces, Rileigh Klein, Lauren Klein, and Elizabeth Olsen; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Donations can be made to Crestview Center Nursing Home, 262 Tollgate Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.



