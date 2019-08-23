|
|
Michael W. Whiteley Jr., treasured son, father, grandson and brother, died suddenly at his home in Langhorne on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 32.
Born Jan. 14, 1987 in Trenton, N.J., son of Michael W. Whiteley (Jewel) and the late Dawn M. (Dalinsky) Whiteley, Michael had been a lifetime resident of Lower Bucks County. He had attended Bristol High School before transferring and graduating from Neshaminy High School in 2005.
For the past several months Michael was employed with BDL Supply in Bristol and had previously worked at John Pond Tree Service, also in Bristol.
He was the loving father of Michael W. III, Thomas W. and Sylas K., brother of Joseph F. Whiteley (Beth Barnum) and Kaitey R. Whiteley, and uncle of Logan and Piper. Michael was the grandson of Frank and Alfreda Dalinsky, and fiance of Kellye Levy. Many aunts, uncles and cousins will also mourn his loss.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother and his grandmother, Marilinn Dalinsky.
Services and interment will be held privately.
