Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Michael Whiteley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Whiteley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Whiteley Jr.


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Whiteley Jr. Obituary
Michael W. Whiteley Jr., treasured son, father, grandson and brother, died suddenly at his home in Langhorne on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 32.

Born Jan. 14, 1987 in Trenton, N.J., son of Michael W. Whiteley (Jewel) and the late Dawn M. (Dalinsky) Whiteley, Michael had been a lifetime resident of Lower Bucks County. He had attended Bristol High School before transferring and graduating from Neshaminy High School in 2005.

For the past several months Michael was employed with BDL Supply in Bristol and had previously worked at John Pond Tree Service, also in Bristol.

He was the loving father of Michael W. III, Thomas W. and Sylas K., brother of Joseph F. Whiteley (Beth Barnum) and Kaitey R. Whiteley, and uncle of Logan and Piper. Michael was the grandson of Frank and Alfreda Dalinsky, and fiance of Kellye Levy. Many aunts, uncles and cousins will also mourn his loss.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother and his grandmother, Marilinn Dalinsky.

Services and interment will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now