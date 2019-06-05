Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Gelber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Gelber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michele Gelber Obituary
Michele (Slager) Gelber of Tullytown, Pa. was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was 55.

Michele was the only daughter of the late Gerald E. and Georgene (Kline) Slager. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Slager.

She will be sadly missed by her three brothers, Bruce Slager and his wife, Ronda, Jerry Slager and his wife, Karen, and Chris Slager and his wife, Katie. Michele is also survived by Stuart Gelber and her devoted partner, Paris Colello. She will be especially missed by her loving son, Tyler.

Michele was a talented beautician who had owned her own beauty shop. She was artistic and creative and enjoyed gardening, dancing, and music. Her entire family and friends will always remember her fun filled spirit. She will forever remain "in our heart and in our soul."

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Tullytown Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now