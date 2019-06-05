|
Michele (Slager) Gelber of Tullytown, Pa. was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was 55.
Michele was the only daughter of the late Gerald E. and Georgene (Kline) Slager. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Slager.
She will be sadly missed by her three brothers, Bruce Slager and his wife, Ronda, Jerry Slager and his wife, Karen, and Chris Slager and his wife, Katie. Michele is also survived by Stuart Gelber and her devoted partner, Paris Colello. She will be especially missed by her loving son, Tyler.
Michele was a talented beautician who had owned her own beauty shop. She was artistic and creative and enjoyed gardening, dancing, and music. Her entire family and friends will always remember her fun filled spirit. She will forever remain "in our heart and in our soul."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Tullytown Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 5, 2019