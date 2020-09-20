Michelina Jean (Iannacone) Borradaile passed away peacefully on her wedding anniversary, Sept. 17, 2020. Mickie had just celebrated her 90th birthday in August.Mickie was born and raised in Philadelphia. She was a long-time resident of Bucks County, and worked for many years as a manager for Gimbels and Sterns Department Stores. She made many friends along the way and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, was an avid reader, and took great pride in her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.Mickie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; and her parents, Dominick and Jean Iannacone.Mickie is survived by her children, Michael (Janet), Richard (Karen), JoAnne Mansueto (Dan), and Patricia Offner (Bruce); grandchildren, Christopher, Mark, and Stephanie Mansueto, Andrea Birnbaum (Jared), Kristin Cohen (Jeff), Danielle Kerins (Sean), Michael Borradaile (Nikki), Joseph Offner (Lindsey), Elizabeth Offner; and 11 great grandchildren, Patrick, Lily, Delainey, Fallynn, Chloe, Bronwyn, Isla, Jackson, Emersyn, Kadence, and Shane. Mickie also is survived by her sisters, Susan Piazza and Rosemary Schlauch; sister-in-law, Alice Borradaile; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Christ's Home in Warminster for their loving care during Mickie's year of rehab and to her devoted caregivers and adopted family at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lower Makefield.Due to the current pandemic, funeral arrangements for Mickie will be held privately.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown