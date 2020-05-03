|
Micheline C. Sokolowski passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was 82.
A resident of Neshaminy Manor, she was born and lived in LaRochelle, France until she was 26. She was a Fairless Hills resident most of her adult life.
Micheline retired from New Jersey Manufacturers and became a certified manicurist. She enjoyed painting, gardening, dancing and traveling as often as possible. She also had a beautiful voice, which she loved to express singing songs from her native country. Micheline's energy and her passion for life will be severely missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
She is survived by her two sons, Gerald Sokolowski, (Athena) and Michael Sokolowski. Her four grandchildren, Nicole Friel (Sean), Chris Sokolowski (Josie), Nikolas and Macie Sokolowski.
She is also survived by someone who is like a daughter to her, Amy Gallagher along with her children, Joe and Jack Elmer.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, A Funeral Mass and Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Neshaminy Manor Resident Welfare Fund, 1660 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976 in loving memory of Micheline Sokolowski.
