Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
For more information about
Michelle Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle F. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle F. Williams Obituary
Michelle F. (Simko) Williams passed away suddenly on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 74.

Michelle was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice Simko.

She was the beloved wife of the late Larry, the loving mother of Larry (Dawn), step-grandmom of Vincent, the dear sister of Joseph Simko and the late Marsha Komendat, and sister-in-law of John Komendat. Michelle is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, followed by her service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, would be appreciated.

Burns Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -