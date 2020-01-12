|
|
Michelle F. (Simko) Williams passed away suddenly on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 74.
Michelle was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice Simko.
She was the beloved wife of the late Larry, the loving mother of Larry (Dawn), step-grandmom of Vincent, the dear sister of Joseph Simko and the late Marsha Komendat, and sister-in-law of John Komendat. Michelle is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, at Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, followed by her service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, would be appreciated.
Burns Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020