Michelle G. Bilbrey (Mulvey) passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 17, 1950, she was a homemaker who devoted her life to her husband, children and family.
Preceded in death by her father Edward R. Mulvey and mother Eleanor Mulvey (Bennett). She is survived by and will be terribly missed by her loving husband of 51 years Jack "Ron" Bilbrey and her children Renee Atkins (John), Kevin Bilbrey (Kristin), Ryan Bilbrey (Caitlin) and Jessica Bilbrey (Anthony).
In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her grandchildren who were the twinkle in her eye, Alexander Atkins (Robin), RyLeigh Bilbrey, Amelia Bilbrey, Calynn Bilbrey, Violet Bilbrey, Anthony Dalessandro, and her soon to be born grandson Travis Bilbrey.
She will be deeply missed by her loving sister Sharon Bittenbender and her brother Jeffrey Mulvey, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the GoFundMe Memorial page set up for her family (https://www.gofundme.com/f/final-expenses-for-our-beloved-mother?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=63fb4b995222407381c250aa6350db16)
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020