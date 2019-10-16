|
|
Michelle Grzesnikowski passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 51.
Born in Bristol, Michelle was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and a 1987 graduate of Neshaminy Langhorne High School.
She was employed at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne as a Cardiology Technician.
Michelle was the beloved wife for 30 years to Peter A., and the loving mother of Eric R. Grzesnikowski. She was the daughter of Charlotte M. (Stake) and Robert J. Downs Sr., and the sister of Ruthann Siegrist (Jim), Cindy Laird (Mike), Debbie Murphy (Tim), and the late Robert J. Downs Jr. She'll also be sadly missed by her mother-in-law, Janet Seidner, and sister-in-law Kim Thomas (Bob).
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019