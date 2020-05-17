|
|
Michelle H. Stoebenau, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was 53.
Beloved daughter of Regina Stoebenau and the late Edwin Stoebenau.
She is survived by her her mother. Also survived by her children, Nicholas Nadeau, Francesca Patterson (Seth) and her two grandchildren Korrah and Carter Patterson. A sister, Mary Roe, her niece, Jacqueline Roe, nephew, Richard Roe and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
A memorial service will be planned by the family at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020