Michelle Helene Hoffmann Young went home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 70.
Michelle was the middle daughter of the late William S. and Marie T. Hoffmann. Born in Vineland, N.J., she was a lifelong resident of Bensalem.
Michelle was a graduate of Nazareth Academy High School, Class of 1967, and Abington School of Nursing, Class of 1970. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Holy Family University. Michelle was a 1972 graduate of American Academy McAllister of Funeral Science. She continued her studies at Villanova University and Temple University School of Law to become an attorney.
Michelle was a nursing instructor at Frankford School of Nursing for many years. She practiced law at several Philadelphia law firms and worked alongside her father and sister as an owner and operator of Hoffmann Funeral Home in Bensalem.
Michelle was a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Director's Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Bucks County Funeral Directors Association. She also was an active member of Seton Hall Seniors, St. Ephrem Seniors and the church Women's Club.
Michelle loved life. She enjoyed shopping (especially QVC), craft fairs, playing bingo, traveling, and watching Blue Bloods. She enjoyed going to Wildwood, N.J. with her family in the summer and vacationing in Williamsburg, Va.
She was dedicated and devoted to her family and always helped anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched.
Michelle was a genuinely beautiful person inside and out and her generosity was limitless. Anyone who knew Michelle - loved Michelle! The world was a was a better place because of her!
Michelle was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Young; loving sister of Marie Zmijewski (Eugene); loving sister-in-law of Joseph Young (Nancy); devoted aunt of Michael Zmijewski (Donna), Marie Owens (Matt), Lisa Parzych (Dave), and Joanna Parker (Bobby); and adored Aunt Michelle of Joe (Barbara) and Missy (Bob). She was also the adored "Mimi" of Brianna and Sarah Parker, Mackenzie and Noah Zmijewski, Johnny Pawlowski, and Elijah and Aley Owens and Erin.
Relatives and friends will be received by the family from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Hoffmann Funeral Home, 1770 Brown Ave., Bensalem. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 27, 2019