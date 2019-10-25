|
Michelle Skole, Esquire, (Bendien) died Oct. 22, 2019.
Mother of Nicole Skole and Danielle Skole. Sister of Leslie Black and Gail Goodmark. Grandmother of Stephen Skole (Janea Davis-Skole), Jonathan Skole and Brian Washington.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29th precisely at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa. 18966. Entombment Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ .
Contributions in her memory may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org.
Goldsteins Funeral Home
Southampton, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2019