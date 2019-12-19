|
|
Mike Kovacs passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Jefferson Hospice in Warminster at the age of 85.
Born and raised in Hungary, Mr. Kovacs came to the United States at the age of 20, and settled in Philadelphia. He had been a Falls Township resident for the past 54 years.
Mr. Kovacs was a Past President of the German-Hungarian Club in Philadelphia and a former coach of their Soccer Club.
Until his retirement, he was employed as a machinist with P&M Machinery in Huntingdon Valley for many years.
Mr. Kovacs was an avid gardener, and also enjoyed making wind chimes.
He was the beloved husband for nearly 54 years to Rose Marie Thomas, the loving father of Brenda Urbani, Brian Martin and Roy Martin, and the devoted grandfather of Kelly Martin. He will also be sadly missed by his sister and extended family in Hungary.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Kovacs' name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019