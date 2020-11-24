1/1
Mike Rein Sr.
Mike Rein, Sr.
Mike Rein, Sr. of Croydon passed away suddenly Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence. He was 60 years old.
Born in Phila., Mike was a resident of Croydon for the last 37 years. He worked as a parts specialist for Faulkner Toyota for 20 years. Mike was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan. He also enjoyed bowling and his summer vacation trips to North Wildwood, NJ.
Mike will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Donna (Russo). He is also survived by his children: Staci Grayo (Henry) and Michael Rein, Jr. (fiancée Crystal Hausknecht); his brother: Steven Rein (Lisa); grandchildren: Robert Jr. and Aubree Lynn and his nieces and nephews: Arianna, Maria, Victoria, Tyler, Jamie, Sherry, Bobby, Nicky, Tara and David and many great nieces and great nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edward, Jr., and Joan (Klugman) Rein and his siblings: Edward, III, Donna and Debbie Rein.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation, Sunday from 1 to 2 PM at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 2 PM. Interment private. In honor of Mike, the family request everyone who attends to dress casual or wear your favorite Phila Sports attire. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials his memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
