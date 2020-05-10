Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Mildred Cloonan
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Mildred C. Cloonan

Mildred C. Cloonan Obituary
Mildred C. Cloonan passed away at Arden Courts on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 102.

Mildred was born and raised in Homestead, Pa. to the late Martin and Ellen (Mulkerrin) Flaherty.

In her early years, Mildred worked at the U.S. Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh until she was in her mid 30s. After marrying her husband and starting a family, she became a housewife. Mildred was devoted to raising her children and caring for her family. Her roast beef and mashed potatoes were legendary. You never went hungry in Mildred's presence.

Mildred was a longtime member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, where she also was a member of the Ladies Sodality and Rosary ministries. Up until the age of 94, she was the Uber driver of her friend group. She would load up all of the neighborhood church ladies in her Lincoln Town Car and drive them down the parkway.

Mildred was the beloved wife of the late James Cloonan Sr., and loving mother of David Cloonan (Barbara), Germaine Klock (Kristopher) and Kim Gieda (the late Robert Sr.). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura Davis (Jolon), Leslie Klock (Rome), Amanda DeShields (Matt), Ariel Gieda, Robert Gieda Jr., Kelly Cloonan and Mason Cloonan, her great grandchildren, Devon, Lincoln and Peyton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maryellen Cloonan, her son, James Cloonan Jr. and his wife, Kathy, four sisters and five brothers.

Mildred was the rock of her family and took the best care of everyone around her. She lived her 102 years with an unending supply of kindness and empathy. She made everyone feel comfortable, loved, and important. Her spirit will live on in the lives of her family who will carry her always.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Mildred at St. Michael the Archangel Church this summer, please check the funeral home's web site below for updates.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
