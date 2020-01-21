Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
Mildred D. Pianka Obituary
Mildred D. Pianka of Mohnton, Pa. passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Reading Hospital. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Mohnton for the past six years and was previously of Bensalem. Mildred was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed dancing, New Year's Eve and her dog, Mikey.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Pianka, she will be sadly missed by her children, Debora A. Murphy, Joseph S. Jr., Nancy Shear, Steven W. (Melanie), Joyce M. Myers (the late Raymond) and John G. Pianka (Dawn). Mildred was the sister of William Broadwater (Ginny), and is also survived by 13 grandchildren, two great grandchildren with two on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 21, 2020
