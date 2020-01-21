|
Mildred D. Pianka of Mohnton, Pa. passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Reading Hospital. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Mohnton for the past six years and was previously of Bensalem. Mildred was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed dancing, New Year's Eve and her dog, Mikey.
The beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Pianka, she will be sadly missed by her children, Debora A. Murphy, Joseph S. Jr., Nancy Shear, Steven W. (Melanie), Joyce M. Myers (the late Raymond) and John G. Pianka (Dawn). Mildred was the sister of William Broadwater (Ginny), and is also survived by 13 grandchildren, two great grandchildren with two on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
