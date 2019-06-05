Home

Mildred E. Clark

Mildred E. Clark Obituary
Mildred E. (Rellstab) Clark passed away May 31, 2019. She was 99.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lester; and devoted mother of Nancy E. Soura (Marshall) and Carol J. McCloskey (Richard). She is also survived by six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Hollen Funeral Home, Inc. (Thomas J. Fluehr F.D.) 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Philadelphia, PA 19114. Religious service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Hatboro.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the .

Hollen Funeral Home,

Philadelphia
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 5, 2019
