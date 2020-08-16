Mildred ("Millie") Junier, of Southampton, Pa. passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.She was born in Philadelphia to Mary Ann (Niemiec) and The Honorable Matthew M. Zagorski. Millie is the loving and cherished Mother of Colette Kurtz Buccella and Lisa Jones (Shaun); Adored Grandmother (Mom-Mom) of Christopher Paul Kurtz, Jonathan Michael Buccella, Shaun Michael Jones and Kyleen Marie Junier; and Aunt to beautiful Niece Celina Corrigan Cancelliere.Millie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene, and precious son, E. Michael Junier.Born into a hard-working Polish immigrant family, "tired" was not part of Millie's vocabulary. She was always active, often working two jobs simultaneously, & kept a beautiful home with delicious home-cooked meals on the table for her busy family. Millie was joyfully interested & involved in her children's individual activities. She had many varied talents, interests & hobbies, and participated in the Our Lady of Good Counsel Outreach Ministry, volunteering her time and sharing her talents to help fulfill many needs within the parish community.Millie's greatest joy in life included spending time with family, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; her lifelong friend and beloved cousin, Sister Paul Rozanska; her most cherished, thoughtful and kind 'BFF' Angelica Thomson; and her Little Flower High School 'Sorority Sisters' Patty, Josephine, Peggy, Ronnie and Gloria. She enjoyed the excitement of casinos, a hot air balloon ride for her 70th birthday; traveling to Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and Rome with her OLGC friends (much gratitude to Father Dennis Gill for making the trip to Rome so special and memorable); the beautiful seasonal festivals in Peddler's Village with Colette and Lisa; rides to the Poconos in the Fall to take in nature's beauty of the vibrant colors of the changing leaves; bowling; dancing to all types of music (and she sure showed us an awesome Mummer's strut and Polka!). Millie fulfilled her sweet tooth by frequenting bakeries far and wide, and loved to shop anywhere. She always savored a hot cup of tea or coffee and dessert. A devout Eagles Fan, watching them win the Super Bowl was a dream come true (Fly Eagles Fly!).Millie's kind, compassionate and loving heart overflowed with sheer joy sharing in the lives of each of her grandchildren - she was their biggest fan at baseball & soccer games, marching band competitions, karate, & genuinely supported whatever goals and dreams they wished to pursue. They all made her so very proud. Her beautiful blue eyes sparkled whenever she talked about them.Millie's daughters wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Herbert Secouler and his caring staff ('one big family') for their kindness and exceptional care of their dear Mom for the last 30+ years. They also to wish thank all of the nurses and caregivers from Compassus Hospice, and Home Health Aides Bintu and MK for all of their loving compassion, gentle care, friendship & support over the last eighteen months.Millie's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Internment will be private.The highlight of many days for Millie was watching deer and their fawns, blue jays and cardinals, squirrels and other wildlife visit in her back yard. She would watch them for hours and smile; she truly enjoyed simple pleasures in life. The Junier family has requested donations in Millie's name be made to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary, 52 County Road 661, Newton, NJ 07860.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the website below.McGhee Funeral Home