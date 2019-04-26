Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
Mildred M. Peters

Mildred M. Peters Obituary
Mildred M. (Neidert) Peters of Bensalem passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her residence. She was 85.

Mildred was born in Philadelphia was a resident of Bensalem for the last 62 years. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who she adored.

Mildred was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Howard Peters Jr., and by her son, Stephen J. Peters.

She will be sadly missed by her four loving children: Howard III "Tom" (Teressa), Joann Peters, David Peters (Maggie) and Susan Tansey. She is also survived by her brother: William Neidert (Bernadette); 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great grandchild and one great-great grandchild on the way.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2019
