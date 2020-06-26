Mildred M. Pfaff
1950 - 2020
Mildred M. "Millie" (Malizia) Pfaff died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 69.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Trevose, Pa., Mrs. Pfaff was a 1968 graduate of Archbishop Wood High School and had been a resident of Middletown Township for the past 30 years.

She was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.

For 19 years Mrs. Pfaff was a Customer Service Manager with Access Credit Union in Bristol, retiring in December 2016. Prior to that, she was employed in retail for many years. She was most recently employed as a Crossing Guard for Bristol Township.

Millie enjoyed trips to the casinos and traveling in the family camper with her husband.

The beloved wife of nearly 30 years to Gus D., she was the loving mother of Cristina Hartnett (John); devoted grandmother of John, Daniel, Alisha, Joe, Ryan, Robbie, Kristyn, Kayla and Kevin; and proud great grandmother of Logan, Liam, Matthew and Adriana. Mildred was the stepmother of Craig, Jacquelyn (the late Andy Chrobak) and Stephanie (Kevin), and dear sister of Catherine DeWitt (Harry) and Frank Malizia (Cheryl). She will also be sadly missed by her brother- in-law, George Pfaff (Colleen); sister-in-law, Dolores Hausknecht (the late Art); nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 28, and 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
June 25, 2020
Gus,so sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful friend, we will truly miss her, so many memories the 4 of us shared together, we treasure them always
Steve and Kathie Campbell
Friend
June 22, 2020
So sorry to all the family ! Sending love and prayers! Love the Devoll family! Love you Gus!
Bethann
