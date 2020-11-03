1/1
Mildred Mary Detweiler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred M. Detweiler of Chesterfield, Va. went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by her family at home, at the age of 90.

Mildred was born in Drifton, Pa., grew up in Freeland, Pa., and also lived in Trenton, N.J. She lived in Levittown, Pa. until the death of her husband, Thomas Richard Detweiler in 2006.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Bowles (Willie) and Pam Burrows; sons, Thomas Detweiler (Pat) and Richard Detweiler (Liz); her sister-in-law, Lillian; 11 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; was looking forward to meeting her great-great-grandchild, Jade; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Perkosky; her brothers, John Person, Emile Perkosky, and Mike Perkosky; and twin daughters, Mildred and Mary.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10), N. Chesterfield, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to inmemof.org/mildred-detweiler.

Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, Richmond, Va.

www.morrissett.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved