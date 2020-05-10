|
Milton R. Warrell of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after spending the day with his daughters, Tricia and April. He was 93.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., his family moved to Trucksville, Pa., before entering the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Sea-Bee in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After leaving the Navy, Mr. Warrell eloped to marry Leah A. Lewis, and then became one of the first to purchase a home in Levittown, where they resided for over 65 years.
Milton was employed as a machinist with DeLaval Steel and Turbine in Trenton for 48 years.
A proud Navy veteran, he was a member of the V.F.W. in Trenton and the NRA. Milton enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Back Mountain Rod and Gun Club,
A lover of country music, he maintained a weekly date night to go dancing to his favorite tunes. He and Leah purchased an RV after retirement and traveled the U.S. and Canada, even jumping over the Arctic Circle, and took many trips to Hawaii, even celebrating their 25th anniversary with a trip to the stage for the Hawaiian Wedding song. More than anything, he was extremely devoted to his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Leah Audrey (Lewis) Warrell, his brothers, Ralph, Kenneth, Robert, and George Warrell, and his sisters, Eleanor and Shirley.
He is survived by his daughter, Tricia Warrell of West Sacramento, Calif., his sons, Milton R. Warrell Jr. (Carol) and Robert W. Warrell Sr. (Kathy D.), and his daughter, Aprilann Birnbaum (William), all of Levittown. He also leaves behind four sisters, Nellie Bell, Eileen McCullough, Helen Blackshire and June Harkins, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 protocols, his services and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery (with military honors) will be held on a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Warrell's name to the NRA (nra.org).
