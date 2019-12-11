|
|
Minerva Smith Shapcott of DeLeon Springs, Fla. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends at Advent Health Deland on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was 90.
She was born in Trenton, N.J. and grew up in Hulmeville and Doylestown, Pa. Min worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and cashier for Two Guys in Bordentown, N.J., and Street Road, Pa.
Minerva was a faithful and much loved member of DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church, where she was a participant in many of its activities. Up until the very end of her life, Min was busy volunteering and helping others at her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James.
Survivors include her brother, Wiley Smith of Pennsylvania; her daughter, Gail Hubler of Deland, Fla.; her son, James "Gary" Shapcott (Cathy) of Forney, Texas; as well as three grandchildren, Devan North (Christopher) of Lake Helen, Fla., Christopher Shapcott of Forney, Texas, and Sharon Fisher (Ethan) of Sabina, Ohio, and four beloved great grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Minerva can be made to DeLeon Spgs United Methodist Church or Halifax Humane Society.
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, DeLand, Fla.
allensummerhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 11, 2019