|
|
Myrna L. (Mace) Darden of Levittown, Pa. died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.
Born and raised in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of the late John and Myrna Luella (McClelland) Mace, Myrna was a resident of Levittown since 1960.
Myrna was the beloved wife for 65 years to Ralph M. Darden, the loving mother of daughters, Joyce Grow (Robert), Jane Rothfuss (Kirk), Kathy Darden (Michael Kapler), the late Karen Coldren (Garry), and son, Michael Darden (Cindy). She will be missed by eight grandchildren, Rebecca (Cain) and Christopher Grow, David and Ellen Rothfuss, Kelly and Sean Coldren, Michael and Julie Darden, her great grandson, Mason Grow, her brother, Stephen Mace (Judy), and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Robert, William and Gary Mace, and sisters, Joyce Monnett and Patricia McDonough.
Myrna graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1950 and as a Registered Nurse from Kings Daughters Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. in 1953. She worked at the University of Maryland Hospital and Lower Bucks Hospital. Later she worked in the practice of Drs. Cauffman and Pauley in Levittown. Myrna also worked as a playground aide at Samuel Everett School.
At Queen of the Universe parish she was a member of Regina Guild and served as a board member; and served her community as a CCD teacher, a Girl Scout leader, and a member of the Altar Society. A longtime member of the Four Lanes End Langhorne Garden Club, Myrna enjoyed creating decorations and flower arrangements for the annual Christmas house tour. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Senior Citizens, SJW Knights of Columbus and Falls Township Seniors. Myrna never failed to support her children and grandchildren in their many and varied activities.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Myrna's name to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019