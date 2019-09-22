Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Nancy Tendziegloski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Tendziegloski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Tendziegloski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Tendziegloski Obituary
Nancy A. Tendziegloski passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in her home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73.

Born in Bethlehem, Pa., to Louis and Helen (Raykos) Sollosi, Nancy moved to Levittown when she was a child and spent most of her life there.

She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family, above all else. She was especially close to her daughter, Tracie, with whom she loved to bake and do crafts, such as crocheting.

She will be dearly missed by her remaining family, including her grandsons, Ryne Snyder and Matthew McDaniel; son-in-law, Todd Snyder; sister-in-law, Diane Tendziegloski (husband, Rick); and close family friends, Bill and Bonnie McDaniel; along with her many other relatives and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Tracie Snyder; her husband, Fred Tendziegloski; brother, Richard Sollosi; infant sister, Julia; and parents, Louis and Helen Sollosi.

There will be a private ceremony held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Gilda's Club of Bucks/Montgomery Counties, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, PA 18974 or to the .

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now