|
|
Nancy A. Tendziegloski passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in her home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73.
Born in Bethlehem, Pa., to Louis and Helen (Raykos) Sollosi, Nancy moved to Levittown when she was a child and spent most of her life there.
She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family, above all else. She was especially close to her daughter, Tracie, with whom she loved to bake and do crafts, such as crocheting.
She will be dearly missed by her remaining family, including her grandsons, Ryne Snyder and Matthew McDaniel; son-in-law, Todd Snyder; sister-in-law, Diane Tendziegloski (husband, Rick); and close family friends, Bill and Bonnie McDaniel; along with her many other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Tracie Snyder; her husband, Fred Tendziegloski; brother, Richard Sollosi; infant sister, Julia; and parents, Louis and Helen Sollosi.
There will be a private ceremony held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Gilda's Club of Bucks/Montgomery Counties, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, PA 18974 or to the .
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019