Nancy Anne Lawrence passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, with her husband, Erwin Hiller, and her family at her side.
Her brother, Richard, and her parents, Julian and Mary Lawrence, preceded her in death.
Born in Scranton, Pa. in 1940, Nancy lived in Perry, N.Y., later in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and lastly in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. During her lifetime, she worked as a retail specialist.
She and her husband shared a passion for butterflies and nature. She met her husband Erwin in the 1990s and they were married in 2015.
She is survived by her husband, Erwin, her brother, Steven Lawrence (Anne), her sister-in-law, Sharon Lawrence, and eight nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends is pending.
Memorials may be made to Peace Valley Park, New Britain Township, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020