More Obituaries for Nancy Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Bennett

Nancy Bennett Obituary
Nancy (Bertrand) Bennett of Ann's Choice passed away July 16, 2019. She was 88.

She was the loving wife of the late Henry Bennett; wonderful mother of Janine Slabicki (Jerry) of Ottsville, Pa., Bonnie Geyer of Levittown, Pa., Mark Bennett (Diane) of Morrisville, Pa., Darlene Bennett of Seattle, Wash., and the late Harry Bennett; awesome grandmom of seven grandchildren; great-grandmom of nine great-grandchildren; and loving sister of Paul Bertrand (Jeanne), Alma Hartz (Ron), and the late Gilbert Bertrand.

Nancy was an avid traveler, and she enjoyed reading. She was known for her outgoing personality and loved to socialize with friends and family, and she loved to dance.

Family and friends are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. A Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment services will be held in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019
