Nancy C. Mickle of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was 84.She was born to the late James and Alice (Hergesheimer) Jones in Philadelphia, Pa. Nancy previously worked as a teacher's aide.She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing bingo with friends, visiting the casinos, and taking bus trips. Nancy was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies fan and enjoyed watching the games on TV. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. Nancy will be deeply missed.Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph Mickle; daughters, Geraldine Mickle and Nancy Mickle; granddaughter, Jaclyn McNulty; and brother, Robert Jones.She is survived by her children, Joseph Mickle (Colleen), Debra McNulty (Jack), and James Mickle (Sherry), and grandchildren, Ashley Mickle (Marcos), Raymond McNulty (Cassandra), Jeff Mickle (Matina), Lauren Lopez (Jose), Amy Mickle, and Jenna Mickle.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,Bristol