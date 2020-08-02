1/1
Nancy C. Mickle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Mickle of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was 84.

She was born to the late James and Alice (Hergesheimer) Jones in Philadelphia, Pa. Nancy previously worked as a teacher's aide.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing bingo with friends, visiting the casinos, and taking bus trips. Nancy was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies fan and enjoyed watching the games on TV. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. Nancy will be deeply missed.

Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph Mickle; daughters, Geraldine Mickle and Nancy Mickle; granddaughter, Jaclyn McNulty; and brother, Robert Jones.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Mickle (Colleen), Debra McNulty (Jack), and James Mickle (Sherry), and grandchildren, Ashley Mickle (Marcos), Raymond McNulty (Cassandra), Jeff Mickle (Matina), Lauren Lopez (Jose), Amy Mickle, and Jenna Mickle.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molden Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved