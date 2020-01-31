Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Nancy Diernbach

Nancy Diernbach Obituary
Nancy Diernbach passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Philadelphia Protestant Home with her loving family by her side. She was 88.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert E. Diernbach.

She is survived by her five children, Linda Urbani (Vince), Thomas Diernbach (Linda), Judy Plexico (Barry), Kathy Flood, and Sue Fischer (Rick), five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild, and her sister, Ruth Emmert.

Nancy loved to travel with her husband, and had an extreme love for camping.

Cremation will be held privately. A memorial service for Nancy will be announced at a later date.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Feasterville

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 31, 2020
