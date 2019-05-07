Home

Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Nancy E. Miller Obituary
Nancy E. Miller of Deptford, N.J. passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 85 years.

She was the beloved wife for 60 years to the late Phillip J. Miller Jr.; the loving mother of Philip J. Miller III of Florida, Diane Miller of Deptford, the late Glen Miller, Ron Miller (Lisa) of Feasterville, Pa., and Joanne Spickler of Arizona; proud grandmother of Philip IV, the late Mark, Heather, Lisa, Jessica, William, James, and Samantha; and great grandmother of Seanna, Jordyn and Liam. She also was the dear sister of Kenneth Jackson (Ann) of Glassboro, N.J., the late Charles Jackson (Edna is surviving, of Philadelphia, Pa.), and William Jackson (Barbara) of Voorhees, N.J.

Nancy was a longtime member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellmawr, N.J. She was a loving grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love for all animals.

The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa.Earle Funeral Home,

Blackwood, N.J.

www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 7, 2019
