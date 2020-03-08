Home

Nancy Elaine Cain

Nancy Elaine Cain Obituary
Nancy Elaine Cain passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Falls Township. She was 77.

Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Cain has been a resident of Fairless Hills since 1968 and was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills.

She enjoyed bowling, music and trips to the shore.

Mrs. Cain is the loving mother of Nancy E., Michele L., Michael D. (Beth) and Kevin M. (fiancee, Diane Geronemo) Cain.

She is the devoted grandmother of Alexis, Michael Jr., Kevin Jr., Nicolas and Alyssa Cain, Amanda, Amber, and Alayna Harris.

She will also be sadly missed by her dearest friend, Cynthia Gowton.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Cain's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020
