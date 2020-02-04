|
Nancy (Hamilton) Fisher of Bristol Township, Pa. died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Fisher was formerly of Levittown and Quakertown and returned to Lower Bucks in 2001. She had owned a silk flower business in Quakertown, Wee Flower Patch. Until her retirement in 1983, Mrs. Fisher was employed with J.C. Penney at the Oxford Valley Mall in the Drapery Department for 22 years.
She loved Tea Rooms.
Mrs. Fisher was the daughter of the late John and Nan Hamilton. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold E. Fisher.
She was the loving grandmother of Heather McCall (Steven), Robbie Fisher (Karen) and Tyler Fisher, and the proud great grandmother of Hannah McCall, Nathaniel and Colin Fisher.
She is also survived by two sons, John (Eileen) and Robert Fisher, her brother, Harry Hamilton, and her dear friend, Louise Cunningham.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, Pa., where there will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa.
