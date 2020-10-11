1/
Nancy Fraser (Taylor) Dott
Nancy Fraser Taylor Dott passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 at Juniper Village. She was 93.

She spent her childhood in Newport, Rhode Island, on the Twombley estate, Vinland, where her grandfather, Alexander Fraser of Montrose, Scotland, was the superintendent of the estate for many years. Nancy graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial College in Providence, RI.

She moved to Levittown, Pa. in 1952 and was a founding member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, where she remained active as long as she was able to do so. She was the secretary to the principal of Carl Sandburg Junior High School for many years and finished her career working for the superintendent of the Neshaminy School District. She was a wonderful and supportive friend to many and will be missed as another mother to the children of many of her friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Robert Bruce Dott. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Dott Newhouse, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her partner and good friend George "Chuck" Wallrath.

Services are currently postponed due to the Covid virus and will be announced at a later date.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
