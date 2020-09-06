1/1
Nancy Hood
Nancy Hood of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after a brief illness, just one week after celebrating her 87th birthday. In the end, she battled against giving in, as she had done most of her life, unwilling to leave even knowing what lie ahead was surely better than what lay before her.

Nancy had always been a compassionate and generous woman. Showing inner strength while facing many hardships as a single mother, often she would lovingly extend her mothering to countless neighborhood pets or wandering animals in search of food and water or sanctuary.

Family and friends would also agree that they experienced the same loving kindness. A visit to Nancy's typically included a plate full of her latest culinary treats. She passed along her love of animals and cooking to her children and grandchildren, patiently teaching them her beloved recipes.

Nancy is survived by her son, John (Cheryl), daughters, Lynne and Lisa, grandchildren, Christopher, Mark, Logan, and Ava, and many extended family members and friends.

Memorial donations in memory of Nancy may be sent to AARK Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 1531 Upper Stump Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
