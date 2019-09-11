|
Nancy I. Clark of Levittown, Pa., loving wife of Stephen Clark Sr., died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the age of 86.
She was the daughter of the late Irene and Harry Ide. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Millard Sr.; sons, John Jr. and Donald; step-daughters, Barbara and MaryBeth; step-son, Al; step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn; and her brother, Donald.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her son, Ted (Lynn), step-daughter, Lynn Ann, step-sons, Stephen Jr. (Lorraine) and Richard, the many grandchildren whom she adored, along with extended family members and friends.
Nancy's family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Nancy's name to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 ().
