1/1
Nancy J. Tither
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. (Poynor) Tither of Trevose passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Holland Village. She was 81.

Born in Abington, Pa., and a lifelong resident of Trevose, Nancy was employed with 7-Eleven and retired after more than 30 years of service.

Nancy loved cats, enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR, cooking, gardening, the Holidays, and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, who adored their Mumzy.

She was preceded in death by her children, Laurie Jayne Green, Wendy Jo Tither, and Joseph Tither Jr.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Michael C. Tither (Kimberly). She also is survived by a sister, Janet Wager. She was the loving Mumzy of six grandchildren, Randi (fiancé, Danielle), Ryan (Ellie), Sara, Joseph, Chris, and Kyle.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 South 9th St., Suite 2020, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved