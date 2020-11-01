Nancy J. (Poynor) Tither of Trevose passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Holland Village. She was 81.Born in Abington, Pa., and a lifelong resident of Trevose, Nancy was employed with 7-Eleven and retired after more than 30 years of service.Nancy loved cats, enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR, cooking, gardening, the Holidays, and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, who adored their Mumzy.She was preceded in death by her children, Laurie Jayne Green, Wendy Jo Tither, and Joseph Tither Jr.She will be sadly missed by her son, Michael C. Tither (Kimberly). She also is survived by a sister, Janet Wager. She was the loving Mumzy of six grandchildren, Randi (fiancé, Danielle), Ryan (Ellie), Sara, Joseph, Chris, and Kyle.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 South 9th St., Suite 2020, Philadelphia, PA 19107.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem