She was married to the late Ronald P. Trimble Sr., who preceded her in death on April 15, 2012.
She was born Jan. 16, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Lee E. and Ruth N. (Gough) Carnahan, who both currently reside in The Villages, Fla.
In addition to her parents, Lee and Ruth, Nancy is survived by her brother, David Carnahan (Sharon) of Jamison, Pa.; two sisters, Jane Anderson (Jerry) and Katherine Timm (Bill), both of The Villages, Fla.; seven nieces and nephews, John, Elizabeth, Sarah, Jennifer, Lee, Robert and Rachel; and two grand-nieces, Hazel and Heidi.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Knoxville, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAX/Donate. Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home,
Wellsboro
www.tusseymosher.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019