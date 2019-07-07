|
Nancy L. Howell of Langhorne died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
Born and raised in Johnstown, Pa., Mrs. Howell was a longtime resident of Baltimore, Md. before moving to Langhorne 16 years ago. She worked as a secretary with the Baltimore County Public Schools for 26 years until retiring and later worked for Proctor and Gamble for several years.
Nancy was an avid card player and enjoyed pinochle games with Parkway Seniors, Oxford Valley Seniors and any family or friends who cared to learn. She was known for her 'spunk' and ability to light up a room with positive energy. She always had an ear for a friend or family member in need.
The "Best Buddy" and loving wife of the late William R., and mother of the late Danny and David Howell, Mrs. Howell is survived by her daughter, Cathy Barbaro and husband, Ray, her grandchildren, Shelby Jane Howell and Thomas Francis Barbaro, and great granddaughter, Leah Nicole. She was the sister of the late Clara Ellen Malloy, Joseph and Thomas Kerns, and is survived by her sister, Doris Seth, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where a memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Nancy's name to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462-1641.
