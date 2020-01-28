|
Nancy L. Stefan passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 78.
Born in Elizabeth Township, Pa., and a 1958 graduate of Elizabeth High School, she was raised in McKeesport, Pa. She moved to Fairless Hills 64 years ago and was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish.
Until her retirement in 2004, for 30 years Nancy was employed as a Para Professional with the Pennsbury School District, working mostly in Penn Valley and Quarry Hill Elementary Schools.
Most important to her was the love for her entire family. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmom and great grandmother. Nancy was a very unselfish, loving and courageous person.
Nancy was the beloved wife for 59 years to Timothy S. Stefan Sr., the loving mother of Joy Ruffing (Kurt), Timothy S. Stefan Jr., Todd Stefan (Kimberly Koschineg) and Ryan Stefan (Stacey), the devoted grandmother of Jayme Dragani (Peter), Kurt Ruffing (Keri), Kelsey Ruffing (John Ridgeway), Stone, Shelby, Olivia and Blake Stefan, and Braeden Frisco, and the proud great grandmother of Brady and Addesyn. She was the dear sister of Cliff Prescott (Marlys) and Marilyn Scott, and sister-in-law of Marcia Pletcher and James Stefan (the late Marie). Nancy will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to , 100 North 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 28, 2020