Nancy (Duffy) Marriott of Holland, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and by art work that had been given to her by her grandchildren. She was 71.
Nancy was fun-loving, and was always the life of the party - smiling, laughing, singing and dancing. She had the "gift of gab" and enjoyed tea parties with her high school sorority sisters.
She kept T.J. Maxx in business for many years, and was there so often people would sometimes mistake her for an employee.
The tales of her kitchen mishaps are legendary, especially on holidays, and she was always the first to laugh at her own blunders. Nancy's family never knew what to expect at their holiday dinners. Whether it was fingernails breaking off in the stuffing, or the family dog dragging a roast beef across the floor, the family would always enjoy laughing about Nancy's culinary skills, even if it meant someone had to run to Wawa for a replacement ham.
Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends in Cape May, N.J., Sanibel Island, Fla., and Aruba. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband on many vacations.
Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was very involved in the lives of her children, who all lived nearby. She babysat her grandchildren, vacationed with them at the shore, and was always present at their shows, games and other events before her illness made that impossible.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Brett Marriott of Holland, and their children, Brian (Katie) of Holland, Chris of Yardley, Amy Estroff (Andy) of Yardley and Anne Mannherz (Craig) of Newtown. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Maddie, Matt, Tyler, Jack, Sean, Colin, Dean, Brynn, Avery and James. She will also be missed by her five siblings and her husband's brother and sister, their spouses, and her many nieces and nephews, with whom she shared many holiday parties and other fun times.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Madeline Duffy, and by her adoring son, Brett.
Nancy had been a resident of the memory care facility at Symphony Manor in Feasterville since 2015. The family would like to thank the aides who provided such loving care to her for the last several years. The family would also like to express their appreciation to Nancy's family and friends who made up the "posse" that surrounded Nancy with love and care every day at Symphony Manor.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the family will hold a private funeral ceremony. Nancy was a longtime parishioner at St. Bede the Venerable in Holland, and a Memorial Mass to celebrate Nancy's wonderful life – as a wife, mother, sister, and friend – will be announced at a later date.
The family is asking that donations in Nancy's name be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to St. Bede the Venerable Parish, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020