Nancy (Anna Ruth) McFadden, of Yardley Pa., died from complications of COVID-19 on April 13, 2020. She was 86.
Mrs. McFadden was born on April 9, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband John McFadden and her siblings Don, Muriel and Joan.
Nancy is survived by her five children: Jack, Michael, Jill, Christopher and Mary Kate. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Brigit, Sophia, Aidan, Jessie, Liam, Alex, Grace, Megan and Kelly and one great grandson, Wyatt.
The family is grateful for the excellent care that Nancy received this past year at Arden Courts of Yardley. A memorial gathering will be arranged in the coming months after the current social restrictions are eased.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020